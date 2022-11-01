Assault saga: MP Alioni apologises to police officer

By Michael Odeng

Aringa South Member of Parliament Yorke Alioni Odria has apologised to the police officer he allegedly assaulted during the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) elections.

Alioni apologised to assistant superintendent of Police Alex Senge on October 31, 2022 during a mediation meeting chaired by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

“I held a mediation meeting between Hon. Alioni Odria and ASP Senge, whom he punched during the EALA elections at Parliament. The MP apologised for his action and was pardoned by the victim,” Among stated in a tweet.

However, she said she cautioned the legislator about his conduct and advised him to respect the decorum of the House.

Charges yet to be dropped

Despite the apology, Alioni, who is currently out on bail, is still battling charges of causing grievous harm and assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty.

He allegedly committed the offence on September 29, 2022, at the main Parliamentary building in Kampala Central.

Under the Penal Code Act, the offence of causing grievous harm attracts a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment, while assaulting a police officer in the execution of his or her duty elicits a three-year jail term.

The case is being heard by Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Grade One Magistrate Sienna Owomugisha. The case resumes on November 4, for mention.

Background

A fortnight ago, Alioni caused an uproar during the EALA elections when he entered the parliamentary chambers carrying a ballot box, claiming some MPs had stuffed them with ballots. The boxes had been put under the tent at the Parliament parking yard.

“Vote rigging, vote rigging, vote rigging,” Odria was heard saying as he took the ballot box to Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa.

However, Tayebwa told the MP that the allegations would be investigated before the Parliament staff returned the box to the parking yard.

Alioni, who got out of the house, was furious in the corridors. As he was being restrained by his colleagues, he punched the police officer.

However, the elderly police officer did not hit back as the MP dashed back into the chambers.

MPs and staff of Parliament restrained him from further aggressive behaviour.

They declared the winners as Rose Akol Akullo, Dennis Namara, James Kakooza, George Stephen Odongo, Paul Musamali Mwasa, Veronica Babirye Kadogo, Mary Mugyenyi, Jackeline Amongin, and Gerald Blacks Siranda.

The winning candidates were from the National Resistance Movement party, while the two female candidates, Amongin and Kadogo, were independents. Siranda is from the Democratic Party.