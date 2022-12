By Ivan Kabuye

Having an outfit featured on the red carpet, particularly one that attracts media attention, is very important to a designer and also prestigious to someone who wears it.

The eighth edition of the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) took place on Friday, December 16, at the Kampala Serena Hotel amid a wide fashion array.

There was a lot to recap, including the red carpet fashion looks, and here were the most trending and talked about styles from your celebrities last night.

Singer Pia Pounds nailing it on the red carpet in her golden outfit at the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards at the Kampala Serena Hotel on Friday, December 16, 2022. (All photos by Ivan Kabuye)

Sociality Zari Hassan clad in a blue gown dress posing with her boyfriend Shakib Cham at the Abryanz style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) on Friday, December 16, 2022

Kataleya and Kandle having light moments at the Abryanz Styles and Fashion Awards

Swangz Avenue singer Vinka Baby Gloria

TV personality Brian Mulondo and wife Manuela Pacutho Film actors Mathew and Eleanor Nabwiso

Singer GNL Zamba and wife Miriam Tamar Singer Rickman Manrick and media personality Sheila Gashumba

Socialite Bad Black Rapper Fik Fameica