ASFAs 2022 categories released

By Paul Waiswa

The Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) are back following a two-year hiatus brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony is set to take place at the Kampala Serena Hotel on Friday December 16, 2022.

The official categories for the 2022 fashion night have been released and divided into five elements. The categories reflect the increase in repletion in the African fashion industry.

The categories are Honorary Awards, Designer Awards, Fashion Awards, Fashion Personalities and Music in Fashion.

The Honorary Awards give recognition to people with extraordinary accomplishments and exceptional contributions to the African fashion industry.

The Designer Awards recognise excellence in the business of fashion design. They recognise brands, companies, and individuals who have made significant contributions to the fashion industry.

Public voting and internal deliberations determine the award winners.

The nominees will be announced at the end of the fashion week that will take place between November 11 and November 14, 2022.