Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News ASFAs 2022 categories released
Top News

ASFAs 2022 categories released

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Paul Waiswa

The Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) are back following a two-year hiatus brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony is set to take place at the Kampala Serena Hotel on Friday December 16, 2022.

The official categories for the 2022 fashion night have been released and divided into five elements. The categories reflect the increase in repletion in the African fashion industry.

The categories are Honorary Awards, Designer Awards, Fashion Awards, Fashion Personalities and Music in Fashion.

The Honorary Awards give recognition to people with extraordinary accomplishments and exceptional contributions to the African fashion industry.

The Designer Awards recognise excellence in the business of fashion design. They recognise brands, companies, and individuals who have made significant contributions to the fashion industry.

Public voting and internal deliberations determine the award winners.

The nominees will be announced at the end of the fashion week that will take place between November 11 and November 14, 2022.

You may also like

Ugandans react to proposed monthly sh76,000 for Twitter verification

Vinka’s husband trolled over poor 50 Cent looks

Spice Diana celebrates birthday with special needs children

Local artistes commiserate with Nigeria’s Davido over loss of son

Rotimi, Vanessa Mdee expecting second child

Top Serena hotel jobs offered to foreigners without interviews

Film Club Uganda honours filmmakers who represented country at AMAAs

Man steals neighbour’s matooke, blames Satan

FRONASA veterans honour singing Sergeant Kifulugunyu

All Souls’ Day: Artistes honour the ones they lost 

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.