Artists hold festival on making money

by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandan artists held the second edition of the Human Rights Are Universal Festival, independence edition at Goethe Zentrum, Kampala on Friday, October 7, 2023.

Many artists used the festival to showcase their works to the public, such as portraits, arts and crafts, as well as to learn more about arts and how they can make money from their creations.

Some of the artistes that showcased their works included Tobu Junior, George Kabonge, Godfrey Seruganda, John Mary Semutumba, Andrew Onono and Emmanuel Lwanga.

Vincent Kyabayinze, the executive director of East African Visual Arts, which organised the event, said the event was held under the theme How Artists Can Make Money From Their Works.

There was a session by veteran artists Nuwa Nnyanzi and Daniel Settuba on how artists can make money out of their creations.

Veteran artists Nuwa Nnyanzi (left) and Daniel Settuba discussing how to make money from visual arts at the second edition of the Human Rights Are Universal Festival, independence edition at Goethe Zentrum, Kampala on Friday, October 7, 2023. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

They advised them to create artistic works that can attract clients from within the country and outside the country.

The sessions included performances and poetry by different performers.

Jane Twinomugisha, an official from the Uganda National Cultural Centre, told the artists to take advantage of the National Theatre’s programmes, saying they were designed to help artists market their creations.

Charack Makano, a 21-year-old artiste from the DR Congo, said he has been in Uganda as a refugee since 2018 after losing his parents in a war back home and was inspired to start doing art as one of the ways of expressing himself and also to earn a living.

Guitarist Geof De Poet performing at the second edition of the Human Rights Are Universal Festival, independence edition at Goethe Zentrum, Kampala on Friday, October 7, 2023. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

“I don’t create because I love to, but I do it because I have to do it as one of the ways of expressing myself and also do it for a living,” he said.

The art pieces are sold between $100 (about sh375,000) and $2,000 (about sh7.5m).

