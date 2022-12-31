Artistes throw Karole Kasita another baby shower

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Karole Kasita’s friends hosted a baby shower for her on Thursday, December 29, 2022 that was attended by a bunch fellow artistes, the second in a space of a week.

The mother to be dressed in white while all her friends showed up draped in black.

A video that shared on Instagram by singer Spice Diana shows Grammy award nominee Eddy Kenzo, Geosteady, fashion entrepreneur Abryanz, Lydia Jazmine, Nina Roz, Spice Diana as some of the guests that attended.

Among the gifts that were unboxed, one was a box of pampers that was opened as their songs blared away. It was a black and white themed shower. According to the unwritten rule of baby showers, blue indicates it’s a boy while for pink it’s a girl. However, their choice of décor was clear indication she is not revealing anything gender related yet.

However, that is not the only mystery, the biggest by far is the identity of the baby daddy that has left her fans, especially on social media restless.

In October as anxiety among her legion of fans reached levels they could not contain, they questioned her on the photo sharing app to reveal the identity of the man, her reply was as brash as it gets. The question was: But who is responsible for that person inside you? Just asking for a friend. The reply, a typical embodiment of her personality: “So you do what?” But some folks have been heard rapping Who is who under their breath and off key as a hint.

Karole Kasita during her baby shower. Courtesy photos.

The very uncharacteristic bump started bothering her fans and followers in September while filming the video to her collaboration with Kenzo titled Tubidemu. That was after denying it several times claiming it was weight gain attributing it to over eating and not working out.

Then the fact that she continued performing, refusing to take a break from music, having showed up for the corporate league at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds where she performed six song back to back.

However, in the first week of December, she finally made the announcement that had made her fans anxious – taking a break from music and resting the “most booked pregnant artiste” tag in a precise message on Instagram, she wrote: “N it’s a wrap! See you all next insha Allah.”