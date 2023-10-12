Artistes that went to parliament embarrassed us – Sophie Gombya

Thursday, October 12, 2023
By Ahmad Muto

It is no secret the visit by members of the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) to parliament last week irked members of the Uganda Musicians Federation (UMA). A section of members of the latter have vented both on social and mainstream media branding the move as selfish.

Now singer Sophie Gombya of the UMA has accused them of lack of etiquette and washing their dirty linen public, embarrassing all artistes, even those not part of their group.

“That was a wrong act. Try hard even if you don’t shower to dress well when going out in public. Hide your dirty linen. The bad thing is one bad act by an artiste is a bad act by all artistes. How can you be that selfish knowing you represent artistes? I can’t blame anyone now for calling us names,” said Gombya while appearing on Bukedde TV.

She pinned the act by the federation members on upbringing and apologised on behalf of UMA. “We were raised in different homes. We were nurtured in a different way. We are not all the same. I apologize on behalf of the Uganda Musicians Association.”

Cindy, the UMA president was first to express displeasure accusing the government of fomenting the division among artistes. They claimed the government is funding the wars within the music industry instead of letting artistes resolve their differences without interference.

UNMF members stormed parliament on October 4, with a petition seeking to have radio and TV stations dedicate 90% airtime to local music. They also sought the amendment of the copyright and neighbouring rights act 2006, and changes to the charges on caller back tunes to enable them receive 60% of the proceeds.

