Artistes rally behind Nwagi to demand promoters fly them business class

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Winnie Nwagi, who flew business class for the first time to Munich, Germany where she has a concert this weekend, shared her experience with her fans on social media.

She captured every detail of the flight, elaborating on how she enjoyed the class that local artistes do not normally experience.

Typically in business class, there is more allowance for luggage, larger seats and they board before economy class, among other perks.

According to Nwagi, she always flew economy, but this flight changed all knew. She also claimed that as much as some artistes take pictures in business class that they share with their fans, they actually fly economy, but conceded that it’s about faking it till you make it.

The Musawo singer asked promoters abroad to consider flying artistes business class, saying they have worked hard and deserve all the comfort and prestige associated with the class. As for economy class that they are accustomed to, she stated that it is embarrassing.

“We appreciate the Star treatment at arrival, but it doesn’t make sense when some of our fans have already seen us in economy, squeezing here and there, snoring and all… Please first save enough money to make sure you gon’ treat us/our artistes like the STARS they are… we are already facing enough unfair treatment in this industry… we deserve better … Of course, it’s exciting to be travelling, but please don’t take advantage of artistes’ excitement…” Nwagi said.

She further cautioned promoters against exploiting artistes by using bookings them for gigs as a ruse, but to look at it as a win-win for all parties.

“Our music and the demand is why you get to book us, meaning we both need one another, so don’t treat us like you’re doing us favours… we can still make the same money at home (Uganda) and live … START BOOKING BUSINESS CLASS FOR EVERY ARTISTE THAT DESERVES IT … ENOUGH IS ENOUGH … Give us your best in treatment so we can as well give u our best in performance #respectfully Thank you One Love.”

A number of entertainers supported her, hailing her as their hero for advocating for them.

Singer Sheebah Karungi, on her part, replied that since Nwagi has brought up the issue, they should apply pressure until promoters normalise it. She said she would rather be a no-show at a gig than fly economy.

“Love to see this for all of US We all just need to put our foot down so that we get what we deserve. Yo economy NEDDA. Nze nabikowa dda. Lwakili nsigala ewaka. Thank you for speaking up.”

Singer Spice Diana emphasised that they should amplify Nwagi’s sentiments.

A number of other entertainers – B2C, King Saha, Anne Kansiime – also showed support for Nwagi.