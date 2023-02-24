Artistes pledge to continue supporting ailing Evelyn Lagu

By Alfred Byenkya

Members of the entertainment industry have promised to continue supporting singer Evelyn Lagu, who is bedridden at her home in Makindye division.

The singer has been battling kidney and heart problems for years.

In June 2021, she travelled to Turkey for a kidney transplant, but the process couldn’t be done because of her health condition.

The doctors advised her to come back to Uganda to get medication and advised her to go back when her health improves, but it has never changed.

At the beginning of 2023, Lagu asked her fellow artistes for support to finance her medical bills.

Since then, many artistes have visited and supported her by giving her, among other things, food and money to help her get treatment.

The artistes that have so far contributed include Spice Diana, Vivian Tendo and of recent Nubian Lee and Bobi Wine.

After her visit to the singer earlier this month, Spice Diana asked her fans and the general public to support the ailing musician.

“Thank you, my Facebook family, for sending your love and support to Evelyn. By the time I left her home after my visit, she had started receiving money on her mobile phone,” Spice said.

Also people that have come to support her are entertainment journalists who have done their best to use their platforms to publicise her situation.

Lagu recently told them that she will be relocating to Bujuko, Wakiso district on the Kampala Mityana road because the house which she has been building is almost complete.

“I will be relocating soon, but the challenge is that we haven’t installed electricity in the house, but with the support of the general public, I will finish it and go there,” she said.

All those with any financial help can use the numbers 0776-424237(Evelyn Lagu’s number) and 0753424237 (Aisha Namatovu) who is Lagu’s sister.