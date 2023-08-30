Artiste’s federation to organize Lord Fred Ssebatta VIP concert

By Alfred Byenkya

Ugandan artistes under their umbrella body the Uganda National Musician’s Federation (UNMF) have agreed to organize a VIP concert for veteran Kadongokamu singer Lord Fred Sebatta

They pledged to fund organize and also fund the event was made during their weekly Tuesday evening Jam session that took place at their Mutundwe offices on 29th, August,2023

UNMF President Eddy Kenzo said that they agreed to organize this concert to help the singer pay his debts and also connect with his fanbase that couldn’t access him

“This concert is an event where we shall honour people like Fred Sebatta, who have greatly contributed to the growth of the local music industry. I and my team shall organize this show and also market the event by selling VIP tables to my colleagues,” he said

Gospel singer Levixone said that he will buy more than two VIP tables at the concert and asked fellow musicians to support Lord Fred Sebatta succeed in making this event a success

In June, 2023 Sebatta cried to the public to help him clear his debt which has now accumulated to Sh.260 million.

The 65-year-old appealed to his fans and well wishers to reach out to him with any form of support they can extend.

The debts were as a result of his expensive medical bills which required him to get treatment from Europe and the United States In 2021, he confirmed that he was battling prostate cancer and diabetes.