Artistes bash Omziki Distribution platform over complicated online interface

By Hussein Kiganda

A section of singers have criticised music distribution platform Omziki Distribution, saying it has a complex interface.

In response to the platform’s request for reviews, several artistes expressed frustration, citing convoluted language, difficulty in navigation, unexplained features, and a lack of clarity regarding artistes’ earnings calculation.

One artiste, writing in Luganda, stated: “The language used is too complex for me to grasp. I suggest organising training sessions to help us understand the various options.”

Singer Aroma voiced her dissatisfaction, saying: “I found it disheartening when I realised that although the platform indicated I had funds, they weren’t immediately available upon withdrawal. Additionally, I only received half of what I attempted to withdraw. Moreover, there were persistent issues with my TikTok, which remain unresolved. Furthermore, the promised online promotions never materialised.”

Another artist highlighted: “The constant mention of spreadsheets is perplexing, with no clear explanation provided. I have yet to receive any money from the platform. It appears to be another scheme aimed at siphoning artistes’ money and royalties, as it is difficult to ascertain the source and funding of these earnings.”

Additional artistes raised concerns regarding the platform’s credibility, objectives, and functioning, emphasising the challenges in accessing their accrued funds despite the platform displaying accumulating earnings on the dashboard.

In response to queries raised by artistes in the review panel, Dennis Wantate, the founder of Omziki, told New Vision that while the platform’s interface was intentionally designed to be user-friendly, they were actively engaging with various artistes to ensure its efficacy.

“I believe you’re solely focusing on the negative feedback; there have been numerous positive reviews. The platform’s functionality is straightforward, and for those who require assistance, we have always been forthcoming in guiding artistes through the registration process,” Wantate remarked.

Elaborating on the workings of the Omziki platform, Wantate indicated that it primarily revolves around music distribution across more than 300 streaming sites. Its core features include aiding in the registration of music projects, facilitating copyright processes, and providing promotional support.

He emphasised that despite artistes expressing concerns about maintaining autonomy over their music, the platform ensures that they retain full control of their copyrights while serving as their distributors.

“Omziki empowers artistes to retain their independence by offering a comprehensive suite of tools and resources, enabling them to steer their music careers on their own terms. Artistes retain absolute authority over their music rights, dictating the terms and conditions of its distribution,” Wantate added.

He also emphasised that despite artistes advocating for independence in their music, the platform provides them with the authority to manage their own music and retain their copyrights, even as the platform serves as their distributor.

“Omziki empowers artistes to maintain their independence by providing tools and resources that enable them to navigate their music careers on their own terms. Artists maintain control over their music rights, deciding how and where their music is disseminated,” Wantate elaborated.

Regarding the payment process, Wantate suggested that it involves several stages, including revenue collection, royalty calculation and distribution, tracking and reporting, and a payment threshold that artists must reach to receive their earnings, and this is why some users have found it problematic.

“It’s simple. We gather their royalties from various music platforms, distribute them based on their performance, and artistes can monitor this through their personalised dashboards. What might be perplexing to them is the payment procedure, where they must first surpass a minimum amount before being able to withdraw funds. They can utilise common payment methods such as mobile money, bank transfers, PayPal, and other digital platforms,” he clarified.

“They also receive comprehensive payment statements that outline the revenue sources, any deductions, and the final payout amount. What might be causing confusion is the deductions made for taxes and any currency conversions. As for the spreadsheets, I believe they may need to be physically present to fully comprehend the entire process,” Wantate added.

Omziki serves as a music distribution platform with a focus on empowering African musicians and artists to distribute their music to a global audience.