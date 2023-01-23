Monday, January 23, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Arsenal supporters arrested for holding “illegal” trophy parade in Jinja City
Editor's Picks

Arsenal supporters arrested for holding “illegal” trophy parade in Jinja City

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Police in Jinja has arrested and detained over 20 Arsenal supporters for holding an “illegal” procession celebrating their team’s victory against Manchester United last night.

On Sunday evening,, Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-2 in a pulsating encounter at the Emirates Stadium to go five points clear on the top of the English Premier League.

On Monday morning jubilant Arsenal fans in Jinja city decided to hold a procession for their victory, however, police intercepted the group that was driving in a convoy of about five vehicles as they attempted to join Iganga Road from Main Street.

According to sources in Police, it was an unlawful procession. The Public Order Management Act (POMA), requires all organisers of public meetings and processions to notify the IGP, at least 3 days but not more than 15 days before the proposed date of the procession.

The notice should indicate the date, time, location, size, purpose and other basic information which is justified, to ensure the smooth conduct of the assembly.

You may also like

Chameleone snaps over wife Daniella  

Dr. Kulthum, Dr. Hilderman, Chris Banina star in new movie “nkusse”

Daniel Kaluuya nominated for NAACP image award

Kenzo, Hamza serve second dose of Bromance

Mystery lover proposes to singer Vivian Tendo

I can’t date any more- Sasha Brighton

Flavia, Andrew Kabuura celebrate four years of marriage, expecting second baby

When Ugandans cry more than the bereaved

I’m in deep pain-Frank Gashumba lashes out at Sheila in leaked audio

Fabiola’s 15kg gomesi left her with cuts and bruises

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.