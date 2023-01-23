Arsenal supporters arrested for holding “illegal” trophy parade in Jinja City

By Alex Balimwikungu

Police in Jinja has arrested and detained over 20 Arsenal supporters for holding an “illegal” procession celebrating their team’s victory against Manchester United last night.

On Sunday evening,, Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-2 in a pulsating encounter at the Emirates Stadium to go five points clear on the top of the English Premier League.

On Monday morning jubilant Arsenal fans in Jinja city decided to hold a procession for their victory, however, police intercepted the group that was driving in a convoy of about five vehicles as they attempted to join Iganga Road from Main Street.

According to sources in Police, it was an unlawful procession. The Public Order Management Act (POMA), requires all organisers of public meetings and processions to notify the IGP, at least 3 days but not more than 15 days before the proposed date of the procession.

The notice should indicate the date, time, location, size, purpose and other basic information which is justified, to ensure the smooth conduct of the assembly.