Arresting Arsenal fans in Jinja was a no-brainer- Ex AIGP Assan Kasingye

By Alex Balimwikungu

Former Uganda Police Force Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye has said it was a complete no-brainer from Police, following the arrest of fans of English Club Arsenal in Jinja on Monday.

The police detained at least 20 supporters for taking part in a trophy parade on the street following Sunday’s massive victory over Manchester United. The Gunners beat United 3-2 with a 90th minute winner from Eddie Nketiah to reinforce their title credentials.

The win leaves Mikel Arteta’s side five points clear with a game in hand, exactly half way into the season.

Following the arrests, James Mubi, the Kiira regional police spokesperson said they had not reviewed the fans’ charges but wondered why they were celebrating when only half of the matches in the season had been played.

Ex AIGP Assan Kasingye wasnt impressed by the arrests of Arsenal fans. File Photo

“What would happen if an altercation with rival fans broke out? They did not inform police to provide security for their procession,” Mubi said.

However, former AIGP Kasingye, an avid Arsenal fan and former president of Ugandans on Twitter (UOT), said the arrests lacked common sense.

Through his Twitter account, Kasingye noted how he probably would have been part of the arrested people had he been in Jinja on that day.

He strongly stated that whoever made the arrests “lacked common sense required of LEOs (Law Enforcement Officers).”

“Actually, if I was in Jinja, most likely, I would have been arrested along with them. Whoever did it, lacked common sense required of LEOs.” Kasingye’s tweet read.