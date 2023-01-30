Are ‘pay for votes’ film festivals just money-making schemes or?

“I haven’t heard of a festival that charges voters. Maybe the fee comes with screening access to the film. I am not familiar with this particular festival, but I’d imagine the fee is not just for voting. It might, for instance, come along with a festival screening ticket or exclusive access to a Q&A session with the filmmaker or a drink at the bar during the festival. It’d indeed be strange for a festival to charge voters for the sake of selecting their favourite films,” he said.