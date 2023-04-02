Archbishop Kaziimba’s virginity prizes remain unclaimed

By Lawrence Mulondo

Church of Uganda Archbishop Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu is stuck with prizes that were to be won by couples who wed while still virgins.

Kaziimba says while he was still the Bishop of Mityana Diocese, he started an initiative to award women who enter holy matrimony while still virgins. However, all the gifts are still available.

The archbishop made the revelation during the breaking of the ground for the construction of the sh1.5b St Johns Kitanda Church in Mwererwe parish, Wakiso district on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

“My project was big in its kind as it even had a big sum of money in prizes. However, up to now, the money has never been won,” he said.

“This is the only project I have ever started with cash prizes, but failed to find one to take the cash,” Kaziimba added.

He said in Buganda, a woman who is wedded while still a virgin is given a goat, however, he prepared many on top of other gifts and cash.

The Archbishop left the congregation in laughter when he disclosed that there was a man who approached him asking for an opportunity to join the team that was verifying ladies that were virgins. However, the man’s request was turned down

How the winning was set

The Archbishop said a call was made to women who are virgins and are getting holy matrimony to register prior to their wedding with the Mothers Union, which was given the mandate to register and verify winners.

“I focused on ladies under the awards, not men as men are difficult and sneak into sexual relations early and are hard to prove,” he said.

The Archbishop left the congregation in laughter when he disclosed that there was a man who approached him asking for an opportunity to join the team that was verifying ladies that were virgins. However, according to Kaziimba, the man’s request was turned down.

Kaziimba said the initiative was inspired by Mary in the Bible who was a virgin, but was approached by an angel and told that she was to conceive by the Holy Spirit and give birth to Jesus Christ.

The guest of honour at the breaking of the ground ceremony and Minister of State for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs, Kabuye Kyofatogabye, urged the congregation to cherish and protect their African values and norms.

“Do not adopt forced values and norms from people of selfish interests including those many portrayed as good and up to date,” he said.

Kyofatogabye thanked all religious leaders who have stood brave and rallied people to shun vices that are contrary to the African culture, which he said is in line with what the Bible teaches.

He urged parents to teach their children African culture and should not leave it to religious leaders as they cannot reach out to everyone.