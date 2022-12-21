Archbishop Kaziimba prays for peace as KCCA winds 2022 in style

By Isaac Nuwagaba

As Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) ended a year in style following a series of ups and downs in service delivery, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace the Most Reverend, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu came to pray for peace to prevail at the authority.

Some of the KCCA councillors during the party. Photo by Isaac Nuwagaba.

Kaziimba who presided over the KCCA Christmas Carols festival yesterday on Tuesday at Mayor’s Gardens prayed for peace to prevail among the KCCA technical staff headed by Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka, the political wing headed by Erias Lukwago and the government headed by two Ministers of Kampala Capital City and the Metropolitan Areas.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago confers with the cloaked men during the party. Photo by isaac Nuwagaba

“I have come here to pray for peace both at KCCA and Uganda at the invitation of the Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago who organised the party. I am happy to meet staff at KCCA such that we pray together, thank the lord, eat together and wine together for our future,” Kazimba said.

“Irrespective of different political parties at the KCCA Council representation, let’s forget individuality and work for the development and peace of our country,” he advised.

Guests were served a sumptuous dinner. Photo by Isaac Nuwagaba.

Due to unavoidable circumstances, the Minister for Kampala Hajjat Minsa Kabanda and the State Minister, Hon. Kyofatogabye Kabuye were in absentia but were ably represented by Kisaka who gave a moving speech to attract KCCA Councilors, Division Leaders and the Resident City Commissioners at the function.

Guests were treated to all tribes of cake. Photo by isaac Nuwagaba

“We have had a lot of challenges this year but we are happy that His Grace, the Archbishop, has come to pray for us to forgive each other and work for the development,” Kisaka revealed while giving her speech.

Erias Lukwago, the Lord Mayor, asked the government to increase the budget of KCCA since it contributes 60% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Uganda’s budget.

“We need 100 trucks to help the authority in garbage collection for us to keep the ‘Keep Kampala Clean’ policy working. We need a functioning city,” he added.

It was an ecstatic evening at City Hall as Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago hosted Kampala at the traditional City ceremony of Christmas tree lighting and Christmas Carols.

Time to get jiggy. Photo by Isaac Nuwagaba

Also present at the colourful function was; City MPs, Authority Speakers and Councilors, Division Urban Mayors and Councilors, Directors and Staff, officials from the Buganda Kingdom, eminent persons among others.