Apostle Lubega tips university students on attaining influential status  

By Sarah Nabakooza

Apostle Grace Lubega has encouraged university students to embrace the influence they carry within themselves through the Holy Spirit.

Speaking at the global inter university Conference (GIC) on Saturday at the KCCA grounds in Lugogo, Apostle Grace Lubega the phaneroo vision bearer highlighted the fact that every believer possesses the Holy Spirit, making them vessels of immense power and authority.

He urged the audience to step out of their comfort zones, emphasizing that they should not be limited by their credentials but should instead seek to receive all that God has to offer.

Apostle Lubega stressed that through the Holy Spirit, God has multiplied Himself on Earth, and every believer is filled with the Holy Spirit to manifest the complete knowledge and glory of God. Believers were reminded that the Holy Spirit is the revealer of all truth, showing them things to come and making the future less mysterious for those who have received Him.

The ministry of the Holy Spirit, according to the Apostle, is to lead believers into all truth, acquainting them with the manifold realities of the wisdom of God. He emphasized that everything pertaining to God is revealed through the Holy Spirit.

Furthermore, the sermon highlighted that the Holy Spirit not only teaches but also empowers believers to actively participate in causing change in their spheres of influence for the glory of God. Apostle Lubega urged the congregation to meditate on these teachings and give themselves wholly to them for the benefit of all.

Participants at the Global Inter University Conference (GIC) pay attention to Apostle Lubega. Photo, Nabakooza

Apostle Lubega encouraged believers to lay down everything that might hinder them from walking in the perfect will of God, emphasizing that this is a time of great move of God. He called for total surrender to God’s will, seeking His face and preparing their hearts to follow Him wholly.

The sermon reiterated that God is no respecter of persons and can use anyone who is wholly yielded to Him. The blueprint of God for each believer’s life is described as magnificent and exceedingly glorious, and believers were encouraged not to sell themselves short but to align with God’s purpose for their generation.

The role of the Holy Spirit in elevating believers’ vision and awakening their hearts to God’s purpose was highlighted. Believers were urged to live a surrendered life, willing to do all that God leads them to do.

Apostle Grace Lubega emphasized the importance of investing in edifying one’s spirit and humbly seeking a deeper relationship with God. The sermon concluded with an exhortation to carry the humility of spirit and receive from God’s bottomless heart.

In addition to the powerful sermon, the event featured performances by various artists, including Zabuli, Kajambiya, Javie, Becky worship, Levixone, and Titus Kuteesa, who entertained and inspired the gathered students.

Peter Turyasingura,the head manifest Fellowship, an outreach arm of Phaneroo Ministries, commended the university students who attended coming from over fifty nations.

“What a wonderful experience to remember! We encountered God like never before, as the power of the Holy Spirit descended upon us, filling the room with an undeniable presence. It was a night so extraordinary that we knew we couldn’t bring the service to a close until 12:30am. The spiritual fervor was undeniable, and it left an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to be in attendance,” John Benard Mbonyibyombi, the manifest leader in India said.

He added that they were were joined by enthusiastic students from Marwadi University, RK University, Gujarat University, Dattameghe University, BH Gardi College of Engineering and Technology, Maharashtra University, Rathinam College of Arts and Science, LNCT University, Integral University, Aditya University, KL University Vadodara, VVP under Gujarat University, Charusita University, KIIT Bhubaneswar, and Parul University making atleast 15 universities from across India that were live streaming the event, spreading the spiritual blessings far and wide.

Mbonyibyombi added that, “As we reflect on this extraordinary night, we are filled with gratitude and continue to bless the Lord for the profound experience we shared