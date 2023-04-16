Apostle Grace Lubega stirs up Kyambogo University

By Sarah Nabakooza

Apostle Grace Lubega, preacher and overseer of Phaneroo Ministries, a popular church in Kampala, on Friday, April 14, organised a gathering at Kyambogo University, where thousands of students turned up.

“No man has ever succeeded by their own might; every man draws their strength from a certain spiritual connotation of a sort or source, whether of light or of darkness,” Lubega started at his teaching at the event dubbed Catch The Fire.

He urged the students to yield to the Holy Spirit for them to acquire results from prayer.

“The Holy Spirit that raised Jesus from the dead, worked in the apostles to witness and work spectacular miracles in the early church, as well as the power of God resides on the inside of you. You only need to commune with Him and stir up that power on the inside of you,” Lubega said.

Gospel artistes such as Kajambiya, Coopy Bly, Zabuuli and Becky Worship also excited the students.

Edrine Wafula, the Kyambogo University guild president, commended Lubega for the work of God in the institution and promised utmost support from his council the next time Lubega wants to hold a similar gathering.

Peter Turyasingura, the Manifest Fellowship head, which is the outreach arm of Phaneroo Ministries, said the ministry preaches the gospel in different institutions of higher learning, where he noted that in March, they had a similar gathering in Makerere University.