Apostle Alex Mitala blasts men looking for rich women on TV

By Luke Kagiri

Youth have been urged to stop looking for financially well-off women.

Apostle Alex Mitala, the founder of Back to the Bible Truth Evangelistic Team, asked men to instead marry women who have marriage qualities.

“Eve was created without anything and she lived with Adam. It’s too bad that a man can go to a TV station and asks for a rich woman to marry,” Mitala, considered among the pioneers and elders of the pentecostal Church in Uganda, said.

Mitala made the appeal on Saturday, December 17, while preaching during the silver jubilee marriage celebrations of Bishop David Rubahinda and his wife, Jennifer. The event took place at Rubahinda’s church in Busimbi village, Mityana municipality.

Avoid illegal marriages

The youth were also urged to avoid illegal marriages and always consider getting into legal and holy marriages immediately after they choose to live together with their partners.

Rubahinda, who is the vice-chairperson of the Pentecostal Church union in the central region, said many youth cohabit and have children thinking of solemnising their union after they have aged, which he said is wrong.

He attributed the rampant cases of domestic violence to ‘the act of just picking partners and you get together without any official steps’.

Several pastors from the districts of Mityana, Mubende and different parts of the country attended the celebrations.