Apass tells Nince Henry to stop putting his music under a microscope

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and songwriter Nince Henry has the last few been blowing hot and cold about the local music industry. From claiming the late Mowzey Radio never wanted to write songs for other artistes to attempting to settle the battle of supremacy between Paul Kafeero and Elvis Basudde.

Now he has tickled dancehall singer Apass who unlike the rest is very much alive and also has a penchant for throwing his opinion about the industry around.

According to Henry, Apass started off doing real music, the kind that populated his playlist, but now all he does is bleat on records, dragging himself back to the past.

“Naye Apass onyiiza. Omuntu ayatandika ngokuba real music. All my Apple Music playlist is full of your old music. Kati okaaba bukaabi nga gwebatademu omuti! Eyo jolaga mukwemoola nokuwomelela fe jetwava ate gwe jodda!” he wrote.

“Bring back the real Apass brother! The industry is now for extroverts not for neurotics. That melancholic vibe is a cliché right now. Make people dance!” he added.

Apass who is also known for not taking criticism lightly took time off to record a whole video in response. He is seen telling the Cindarella singer to desist from putting his music under a microscope. What he said has no importance at all. He will continue doing music in different ways.

The criticism follows the release of Apass’ latest song Abantu that has received critical acclaim online and premiered on British broadcaster, BBC 1 Xtra on DJ Edu’s show, Destination Africa.