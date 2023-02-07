Apass speaks about love and relationships

By Joan Murungi

The last time we heard singer Apass alias Alexander Bagonza speak about relationships is when he came out to let us about how he isn’t sure if at all he is ready to fall in love again.

This is after he had broken up with his Europe- based ex-girlfriend, Winnie Ruhweza (Babs Winnie). This time round, the Wuuyo singer has come out to preach about love and relationships. He paints a picture of how he would love his love life to be.

In an Instagram video, Apass tells his fans that love comes from opening up. It’s about giving space to yourself and being vulnerable. Not being tough.

He goes on and says that perfection doesn’t exist in relationships. Human beings don’t need to be perfect to be loved because perfection doesn’t exist.

“Never will it. It can never be there. Making mistakes only proves that you are human. Make as many mistakes as you can and love with all your heart.”

A Pass has always been open about his infatuation with Martha Kay. File Photo

While speaking, he vowed never to chase delicious things while choosing a partner for himself. He brands delicious things a trap. Chasing delicious things will never bring you close to the nutritious in relationships.

“I used to chase girls with a big ass, pretty face and girls who are juicy but now, I just want nutrients.”

Bagonza explains that it is easy be lost when you find someone who is good to you but isn’t good for you. Find someone who is good for you but not some who feels he/she is good for you. This is so because feeling fade away anytime.

We all fall in love and make it all about ourselves and what we want. The best thing is to get to know the other person by going to their world and trying to understand them.

To Apass, many people think they are going to find love or let love find them but then, love is already there. It’s just that it’s you that isn’t opening up and thinking that you are too good for other people. You don’t want to be vulnerable. You are scared.

The next time Apass falls in love again, he promises that his love is going to be different.

“I don’t want to just love a woman. Am here for service. Not just love. I want to be there for you and listen to you.” Apass revealed.