Anti-homosexuality Bill returns to Parliament

By Alfred Byenkya

The debate on homosexuality has returned to the Ugandan Parliament after years of being shelved..

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Parliament granted leave to Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament Asuman Basalirwa to introduce a private member’s Bill titled the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023.

The Bill seeks to prohibit any form of sexual relations between persons of the same sex and prohibit the promotion or recognition of such relations.

Asuman Basalirwa making a deliberation in Parliament on February 28, 2023. Photo by Maria Wamala

While moving the motion, Basalirwa observed that Parliament passed the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2014 on 20 December 2013, which was nullified by the Constitutional Court, citing lack of necessary quorum of lawmakers to vote on the Bill.

“This House had an opportunity to correct the anomaly then, but it was lost. We now have another opportunity to follow all the procedures to have a law in place,” he said.

Basalirwa described homosexuality as a ‘cancer’ eating up the world, and urged legislators to join in ensuring the establishment of a law to curb it.

“We always talk about human rights, but it is also true that there are human wrongs. Homosexuality is a human wrong that needs to be tackled through a piece of legislation,” he added.

While chairing the House, Speaker Anita Among reiterated a call to MPs to stand firm and vote for a law that will act against the vice, which she said is a threat to society.

“This vice has persisted and the people who are suffering are our children. We must stand up and be counted as Parliament. We need to have a law in place as regards homosexuality,” Among said.

Hon. Charles Onen (Laroo-Pece Division) cited vision Uganda 2040 that has a goal to ensure Uganda has a healthy and productive population, which is at risk of homosexuality.

“The issue at hand is a public secret and we need to treat this as an act of terror on our children. The essence of humanity is preservation of life which is only guaranteed through procreation,” said Onen.

Sarah Opendi (NRM, Tororo District) called on law enforcement agencies, including Uganda Police and the NGO Board, to ensure apprehension of perpetrators.

“The promotion of homosexuality is not in any legislation and, therefore, we must make it an offence for those who are promoting it among our children in schools,” Opendi said.