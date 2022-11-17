Another French archbishop admits ‘inappropriate acts’ with young woman

AFP

A former French archbishop admitted Wednesday to “inappropriate acts” with a young adult woman several decades ago after the Catholic Church revealed a string of abuse claims against clergy earlier this month.

Jean-Pierre Grallet, 81, said in a statement he “profoundly regretted” his actions in the 1980s, before he was named archbishop of Strasbourg from 2007 to 2017, without providing any details.

“A Church inquiry is underway and judicial authorities have been informed,” said his statement, released by the Bishops’ Conference of France (CEF).

Last week, the conference said 11 former or serving French bishops had been accused of sexual violence, including a cardinal who confessed to assaulting a minor more than three decades ago.

It was the latest in a string of abuse claims that have come to light since the Church was rocked last year by a report that confirmed widespread abuse of minors by priests, deacons, and lay members of the Church dating back to the 1950s.

The inquiry found that 216,000 minors had been abused by clergy over the past seven decades, a number that climbed to 330,000 when claims against lay members of the Church were included, such as teachers at Catholic schools.

Grallet, who said he learned of the woman’s claim last summer, is one of three former and eight serving bishops identified by the bishop’s conference last week, who are facing either prosecution or church disciplinary procedures.

Jean-Pierre Ricard, a long-standing bishop of Bordeaux who was made a cardinal in 2006, admitted to a “reprehensible” act on a 14-year-old more than three decades ago, prompting the Vatican to also open an inquiry.

Grallet claimed that he “strayed” and “hurt someone,” adding that he had asked the woman for “forgiveness.”

The Strasbourg prosecutor’s office was not immediately available for comment.