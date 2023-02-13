Anne Whitehead stings Kakwenza again on violence against women

By Ahmad Muto

Self-styled communications specialist Anne Whitehead has taken another dig at exiled Ugandan writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija. This time it was after journalist Solomon Serwanjja of the African Institute of Investigative Journalism (AIIJ) shared on social media that he had a sit down with the writer about his life and style of writing that is everything derogatory.

“The #AIIJHardQuestions returns as I speak to award winning noverlist @KakwenzaRukira. We speak about his life as a writer, his torture, escape and his writing style which some describe as disrespectful,” he tweeted.

Whitehead quickly put Serwanjja to task on whether he indeed fact-checked the writer before on allegations of violence against women and his education.

“Did you ask him about allegations of him abusing women over many years, before & after he went into exile? Did you fact check what he said, for example, about his education, if he really finished his degrees? Interviewing this man without doing these things would be irresponsible,” she ranted.

Media personality and owner James Onen alias Fatboy, shocked by the acerbic response, implored Rukirabashaija to make peace with Whitehead.

“Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, you need to somehow make peace with this lady. Ehhh.”

It should be noted that in July 2022, human rights activist Stella Nyanzi alleged on social media that Whitehead was impregnated by the writer, but “wanted monogamy with a polyamarous man suffering from PTSD.”

Nyanzi made the sensational statement after Whitehead accused the writer of impregnating and mistreating multiple women in Uganda and abroad, and letting them suffer with his children as single mothers.

In April 2022, the last time they seemed comfortable with each other, on Twitter, Kakwenza shared a photo of himself and Whitehead together in Europe wishing her a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday, Anne Whitehead. To many more years of friendship and comradeship. Cheers to the woman you’ve become and may you continue to influence the world.”

Whitehead lived in Uganda and did communications and political activism before leaving for the United Kingdom. She was among others associated with Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo and singer-cum-politician Bobi Wine.