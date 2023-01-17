Anne Kansiime shares her private life in new reality show

By Hussein Kiganda

Comedienne Anne Kansiime has launched a reality show dubbed KanSeeMe showing her private and family life.

The show brings to light the life of the comedienne behind the celebrity veil. It shows how she lives with her siblings (sister Nyonyozi Shine Angella, commonly known as Shine Omukiga and brother Arnold Taremwa), husband (Abraham Tukahiirwa ‘Skylanta’), and son (Selassie Ataho).

While launching the show at Forest Cottages in Bukoto, Kampala on January 15, 2023, Kansiime revealed that it was a tug of war to convince her family members to be part of it.

“When I told them about the show (looks at her sister), they were hesitant, but when they heard they were going to be paid for it, they gave it a second thought,” Kansiime said in her Lukiga-English accent.

Skylanta, described by Shine Omukiga as having no cheeks, revealed that at first, he was interested in Shine, but later went for Anne.

Shine Omukiga during the launch of the ‘KanSeeMe’ show on January 15, 2023, at Forest Cottages in Bukoto, Kampala. (Photos by Hussein Kiganda)

“By the way, I met Shine earlier than Anne; she is the one who hooked me up with Anne. I was supposed to take on Shine, but decided to stay friends and go for her sister,” Skylanta revealed.

Arnold Taremwa (Taare) is a no-nonsense in-law to Skylanta in the show and his sister (Shine Omukiga), referred to as “the fat one”, is the stress giver. Her “fri-enemy” relationship with Skylanta worries Anne, knowing that Shine was the one he first picked interest in. She claims Skylanta is evil and she will expose him in the show. The public is waiting. Could he (Skylanta) have gone beyond the call of friendship with Shine? Kansiime seems to suspect this.

In an exclusive interview with The Kampala Sun, Kansiime said she wanted the world to see the real her: the woman and person behind the entertainer and to show people all her sides, that they don’t see in her shows and productions.

On why she chose to include her family on the show, she said: “I chose to make it about family because I want to celebrate them and show them off to the world for everyone to see how amazing my people are. And also because we’ve been brought together and forced to get to know each other after our parents’ passing on, we wanted to share the journey of grieving, healing, and celebration of life and family. Love and adore your people while they’re here.”

Arnold Taremwa (Taare), Anne Kansiime’s brother, addressing the guests during the launching of the ‘KanSeeMe’ show at Forest Cottages in Bukoto, Kampala on January 15, 2023

“My siblings made the one mistake of coming out of the same womb and growing up in the same family. They are all talented people with great personalities and very interesting lives. So they understand that this was the next logical step in our entertainment careers. I haven’t achieved all this success alone, and I want the people who’ve helped me through my journey to be known to the world. Luckily, they also want to be known!” Kansiime revealed.

She also affirmed that whatever happens on the show is real and that whatever is said is true because it is a reality show.

“Everything said on the show is definitely real. Drama is like a sibling in my family; we’ve grown up with it as a part of our lives. There’s never a shortage of issues and incidents popping up when I’m in the same space as my family. So all you have to do is leave us with a camera and sound equipment, come back after 20 minutes and see the results. In fact, our director complains about how much great content he has to painfully cut out of the show to get a good 25 minutes,” Kansiime said.

KanSeeMe airs on TV every Sunday at 8:30pm.

On the same day, another show, Take Me Back by comedian Bareija Collins Magyezi popularly known as Emeka or simply Romantic Mukiga, was also launched.

The show talks about the difficulties of helping exes make amends. The Romantic Mukiga tells the different tricks played by both parties while trying to prove their innocence after a breakup. He helps couples to make up.