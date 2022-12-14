Ankole Miss Tourism celebrates BD with fellow beauty queens

By Andrew Kwagala

The second runner-up in the Miss Tourism Ankole region celebrated her birthday in style over the weekend.

Alice Kyansimire’s colourful party was organised at Casa Solado Hotel in Munyonyo.

Her fellow Miss Tourism contestants from different regions like Busoga, West Nile and Bunyoro attended the party.

It was a girls’ day out since no man was invited, except male journalists.

Alice Kyalisimire at her birthday do at Casa Solado Hotel in Munyonyo. Photo by Andrew Kwagala

Kyansimire, also a gospel artiste, said her man is abroad, but he sent her a birthday message with bible verses from the book of Song of Songs since they are both Born-Again Christians.

Being the 2022 Uganda Wildlife Education Center ambassador, Kyansimire said her favourite animal was the giraffe, which she said she finds beautiful because of its unique colours.

Her friends soon turned her into the butt of the joke when they said she resembles a giraffe, owing to her height. It was all fun and good vibes.

As is the norm for most girls not to reveal their ages, Kyansimire’s case was no different.

When asked to shame the devil and tell her age, Kyansimire said she would rather keep her age to herself than shame the devil.