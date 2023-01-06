Anitah Fabiola promises set of twins at kuhingira

By Reagan Ssempijja

For a long time now, socialite and media personality Anita Fabiola has been keeping her fans and followers eagerly waiting for when she would make it official with her boyfriend – businessman Mark Ronald Mubiru.

At long last, however, Fabiola on January 5 held her Kuhingira function, also known as traditional wedding, at Father’s House Resort in Kigo.

At the visibly flashy function, which saw her being gifted with a Mercedes Benz, Fabiola knelt down before Ronald, and handed over her own gift to him.

While handing over the gift wrapped in a not-so-big box, Fabiola said: “This is my token of appreciation to you. It is not as big as yours, but I promise to give you twins.”

This has already gotten social media talking, and as is always the norm, Fabiola should brace herself for pressure from the same platform about those twins.