Anita Among, Namuganza have beef – minister Baryomunsi

By Henry Sekanjako

Cabinet has advised Parliament to concentrate on more pressing national issues as opposed to fights between leaders.

ICT and national guidance minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi, told reporters on Thursday, December 15, that the move by Parliament to censure the State Minister of Lands in charge of Housing, Persis Namuganza, was based on a sour relationship between Namuganza and Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

According to Baryomunsi, there are “stronger” grounds under which a minister can be censured.

“When it comes to censuring a minister, we have more convincing and stronger grounds which probably would persuade Ugandans to whether a minister should step down or a minister should be censured, but not just quarrels between leaders,” he said.

Baryomunsi was speaking at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala to communicate Cabinet decisions and issues of national importance.

He said Parliament is expected to concentrate on pressing issues affecting and benefiting Ugandans as opposed to squabbles between leaders.

“My advice to Parliament is that we need to concentrate more time and energy on debates that result into improvement of quality of Ugandans, primarily that is why we are in that Parliament.

“Parliament has more useful work that should drain our energy so that Ugandans benefit from Parliament. We wouldn’t want to see a situation where we spend lots of time and energy on such issues,” added Baryomunsi.

On December 7, Parliament chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa adopted a report by the House’s committee on rules, privileges and discipline, recommending the censure of Namuganza over alleged derogatory remarks and disrespectful conduct by the minister.