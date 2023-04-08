Saturday, April 8, 2023
Home Celebrity News Angelique Kidjo third African to win Polar Music Prize
Celebrity News

Angelique Kidjo third African to win Polar Music Prize

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Five time Grammy award-winner, Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo is right now the third African to ever scoop the prestigious Polar Music prize. She joins Senegalese music legend Youssou N’dour who scooped it in 2013 and South African Miriam Makeba scooped it in 2002.

The prize founded in 1989 by Stig Anderson, known for managing Swedish band ABBA is given out every year to one contemporary musician and one classical musician. It is also referred to as the Noble Prize of Music.

Some of the laureates are English Band Led Zeppelin in 2006, Paul McCartney in 1992, Joni Mitchell in 1996 and was first female recipient. The prize comes with a reward of over $100,000 (over sh380 million).

The other two people to receive the honors this year are Chris Blackwell, the founder of Island Records in the UK and Estonina composer Arvo Part.

The ceremony will take place in Stockholm, Sweden on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

