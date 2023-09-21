Ang3lina and Ferenbanks’ ‘tempted 2 touch’ soars on Billboard Worldwide digital downloads chart

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The dynamic duo of Ang3lina and Feranbanks has taken the global music scene by storm with their infectious Afrobeats hit, “Tempted 2 Touch.”



In the ever-evolving landscape of global music, the fusion of different genres and cultures has become a driving force behind chart-topping hits.

One such example of this fusion is the scintillating collaboration between Ugandan artist Ang3lina and Nigerian sensation Feranbanks.

Nigerian sensation Ferenbanks has collaborated with Ang3lina.

Their infectious Afrobeats track, “Tempted 2 Touch,” has recently taken the music world by storm, securing the #7 spot on the prestigious Billboard Worldwide Digital Downloads chart. Let’s dive into the captivating journey of this remarkable song and the artists behind it.

The rise of Afrobeat

Afrobeats, characterized by its electrifying rhythms and fusion of African musical traditions with contemporary genres like hip-hop and dancehall, has been steadily gaining global recognition over the past decade. Artists from the African continent have played a pivotal role in this movement, making Afrobeats a cultural force to be reckoned with.

Ang3lina: The Ugandan Sensation

Ang3lina, born Angela Nabuufu, is a multifaceted artist who has been making waves in the Ugandan music scene for years. Known for her charismatic stage presence and sultry vocals, Ang3lina has been instrumental in bringing Afrobeats to the forefront of the East African music industry. Her previous hits like “Go Down”, “Oh Nah Nah”, and “Baby Oh” (ft. Zoey Dollaz) have showcased her versatility and passion for creating music that resonates with listeners worldwide

.

Feranbanks: The Nigerian Rising Star

Feranbanks, born Feranmi Oladosu, hails from Nigeria, a country renowned for its rich musical heritage. Embracing the vibrant culture and diverse sounds of his homeland, Feranbanks has crafted a unique blend of Afrobeats that infuses traditional rhythms with contemporary elements. His earlier singles, including “Saro” and “Lagos,” have garnered significant attention, setting the stage for a promising international career.

The Birth of “Tempted To Touch”

The collaboration between Ang3lina and Feranbanks was destined to be a hit from the start. The artists first crossed paths at a music festival in Kenya, where their shared passion for Afrobeats ignited a creative spark. “Tempted 2 Touch” emerged as a result of their collaborative synergy, blending Ang3lina’s sensual vocals with Feranbanks’ signature Afro-infused flow.

The track was produced by Brian Soko, best known for creating hits like Beyonces “Drunk In Love” and Lil Wayne’s “Bedrock”.

The Song’s Universal Appeal

“Tempted 2 Touch” exudes an irresistibly dance-able rhythm that transports listeners to the heart of an African celebration. The track’s catchy melodies and lyrics, which touch on themes of love, desire, and attraction, resonate with people from all walks of life. Its universal appeal has contributed significantly to its success on the global stage.



Billboard Worldwide Digital Downloads Chart Triumph

Securing the #7 spot on the Billboard Worldwide Digital Downloads chart is a testament to the song’s impact on a global scale. The achievement is not only a reflection of Ang3lina and Feranbanks’ talent but also a testament to the power of cross-cultural collaborations in music.



Conclusion

Ang3lina and Feranbanks’ “Tempted 2 Touch” is a shining example of the transcendent power of music to break down cultural barriers and unite people from diverse backgrounds. This Afrobeats gem has not only carved out a prominent place on the Billboard Worldwide Digital Downloads chart but also serves as a reminder of the ever-expanding influence of African music on the world stage.

Ang3ina has big dreams and has stated “Tn the future I want to build a music school for the youth and the young kids that cannot afford to go to school but inspire to become a musician or artist or producer.”

As these two artists continue to captivate audiences with their talent and creativity, there is no doubt that their future endeavors will continue to reshape the global music landscape.