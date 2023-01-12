Thursday, January 12, 2023
Andrew Mwenda appointed “MK Army” spokesperson

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Reagan Ssempijja

For about a year now, buzz around First son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba showing interest in becoming Uganda’s next head of state has been making rounds on social and mainstream media. 

In fact, an outfit known as MK Army was resultantly birthed, and a group of Muhoozi supporters kicked off countrywide movements with their purposes and intentions rather vague.

The more Muhoozi continued tweeting about his political intentions, despite his father Yoweri Museveni attempting to curtail him, the more his MK Army outfit took shape, too. 

Today, on his Twitter page, Muhoozi announced the appointment of veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda as the official spokesperson of the MK Army, saying: “I’m happy to announce that Mr.Andrew Mwenda is the official spokesperson for the MK Army/Movement. All our statements will go through his office.”

Renowned supporters of this movement like Balaam Barugahara have already come out to congratulate Mwenda upon his appointment. 

