Amos Nzeyi hosts exclusive Johnnie Walker Blue Club members at his residence

By Nicholas Oneal

City businessman and golfer Amos Nzeyi on Friday, December 9, hosted a high-end exclusive Johnnie Walker Blue Club event at his new residence in Kigo, Entebbe Road.

The guest list ranged from diplomatic corps, to industry captains, top businessmen and women, and golfers.

Amos Nzeyi (left) greets guests who turned up for the exclusive Johnnie Walker at his residence in Kigo on December 9, 2022.

Nzeyi, defined as an avid collector of fine whiskey, had his guests taken on a journey through the world of Scotch by the Johnnie Walker Reserve Brand Ambassador, Agaba Tumusiime, Johnnie Walker brand manager Christine Kyokunda, and Scotch brand ambassador Marcus Kwikiriza.

Some of the guests at Amos Nzeyi's residence for the exclusive Johnnie Walker in Kigo on December 9, 2022.

Set in a sublime atmosphere, a range of Johnnie Walker collections, matched with exotic meals, whiskey lovers savoured the iconic drink whilst deepening their knowledge of the world’s premium Scotch and its rich history.

The A-listers sat in small groups, as Agaba took them through the smoky flavour of Green Label, while Kyokunda walked them through the single malt world with a Singleton 18-year-old mentorship.

During the event, Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL) board member Jimmy Mugerwa, officially introduced and welcomed UBL managing director Andrew Kilonzo, to the Johnnie Walker Blue Club.

Kilonzo expressed gratitude for the opportunity to become a part of the exclusive Blue Club.

“Quality, consistency and progress are three things that define Johnnie Walker.

Irene Ntale did justice as she entertained guests with smooth band music as Mugerwa, commended Nzeyi for opening his home to hundreds of people.

Irene Ntale performing at Amos Nzeyi's residence for the exclusive Johnnie Walker in Kigo on December 9, 2022.

“We could not have wished for a venue more splendid to reinvent our rich Blue Club tradition, than Amos’ new spectacle of a home; thank you, Amos. Amos is a self-made entrepreneur in his own league, one that didn’t let his humble beginnings stand in his way of becoming one of Uganda and East Africa’s most successful businessmen,” Mugerwa added.

Nzeyi thanked his peers, business associates, and friends for honouring his new residence with their presence. He also thanked Johnnie Walker for being persistent about celebrating his milestones.

Some of the guests arriving at Amos Nzeyi's residence for the exclusive Johnnie Walker in Kigo.

The Blue Club is Uganda’s exclusive club for whiskey lovers. Each Blue Club experience is built around the theme of ‘Whisky Conversations,’ and designed to immerse members in the history, provenance and pioneering spirit of the Johnnie Walker brand, combining luxury whisky innovation with art, design.

Some of the guests posing for photos at Nzeyi’s residence for the exclusive Johnnie Walker in Kigo