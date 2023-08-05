American singer Matt B signs Ugaboy under his record label

By Alfred Byenkya

American singer Matt B has signed singing duo Ugaboy to his record label, Vitae Records.

The 2023 Grammy awards nominee announced that he signed the Ugandan singers, who are behind songs such as Freaky Friday and Yolesa, to his record label because he would like to work with artistes from the all over the world. Previously, the artistes were working with Ykee Benda’s Mpaka Records.

“I am so proud to announce the signing of Ugaboy. Congratulations. Welcome to Vitae Records family. You are such a talented duo,” he said on his social media platforms.

Matt B’s wife, Angella V Benson, a co-director of the recording company, also congratulated the duo over the feat.

The recording company was established in 2014 in Chicago, US and is a member of the American Association of Independent musicians.