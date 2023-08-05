Saturday, August 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News American singer Matt B signs Ugaboy under his record label
Top News

American singer Matt B signs Ugaboy under his record label

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

American singer Matt B has signed singing duo Ugaboy to his record label, Vitae Records.

The 2023 Grammy awards nominee announced that he signed the Ugandan singers, who are behind songs such as Freaky Friday and Yolesa, to his record label because he would like to work with artistes from the all over the world. Previously, the artistes were working with Ykee Benda’s Mpaka Records.

“I am so proud to announce the signing of Ugaboy. Congratulations. Welcome to Vitae Records family. You are such a talented duo,” he said on his social media platforms.

Matt B’s wife, Angella V Benson, a co-director of the recording company, also congratulated the duo over the feat.

The recording company was established in 2014 in Chicago, US and is a member of the American Association of Independent musicians.

You may also like

Veteran singer Clever J proves naysayers wrong, holds successful concert

Members quitting musicians’ federation irk Pallaso

Alien Skin gives ailing singer Evelyn Lagu sh1m

Grace Khan breaks down on live TV, retracts Prince Omar ‘evil’ comments

Blogger Ntambi withdraws assault case against Gravity Omutujju

Kadongo Kamu singer Vincent Ssegawa converts to Islam, asks fans to delete...

Desire Luzinda loses cool over daughter’s dating rumours

Gravity carries cane to press conference to ‘discipline provocative journalists’

Clever J goes against police warnings, kicks off concert drive in Owino

Spice Diana denies being a show-off during donation drives

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.