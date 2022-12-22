Thursday, December 22, 2022
American rapper Rick Ross endorses Zari's All-White Party

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Socialite Zari is set to host her annual All-White party this evening after a long lull.

The impending party was thrown up a notch late Wednesday night after American rapper Rick Ross threw his weight (excuse the pun) behind the party. He dropped a sending shout-outs to Zari and her All-White party.

“I heard about the All-White party going down in Kampala and that party is always the best. Sending much love to you Zari and good luck,” said Rick Ross in a video.

Rick Ross is the international brand ambassador for Luc Belaire, a sparkling wine that’s sponsoring the white party.

The party normally happened at Club Guvnor but this year’s edition is going to happen at MOTIV off Port Bell road.

While at the Press conference, Zari assured her fans nd followers that this year’s All-White is set to close the lifestyle calendar in style, and that all fun-lovers should throng Motiv Warehouse in large numbers.

Another exciting moment about the event is that it will be featuring some of Netflix’s Young, Famous and African cast.

The anticipation ahead of Zari’s All-White Party is high. Photo by Reagan Sempijja

