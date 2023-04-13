American rapper 6ix9ine’s colourful crime record

By Alfred Byenkya

American rapper Daniel Hernandez, commonly known as 6ix9ine or Tekashi69, came to Uganda secretly to shoot a music video for his song Wapae.

He wanted to feature Ugandan local dance groups in his project, which he intends to release this month.

In a social media post, 6ix9ine expressed his love for the country and its people, saying he is happy to be collaborating with them on his project.

“Uganda, Africa, I love you and I can’t wait to edit this video. I’m so happy I flew 22 hours just to make a sure that you guys were in this video,” he posted on his social media platforms.

6ix9ine’s biography shows that he was born on May 8, 1996 and his music has been marked by an aggressive style of rapping.

He became widely known in 2017 after releasing his debut single Gummo, which was a sleeper hit.

6ix9ine subsequently released the mixtape Day69 (2018), which featured artistes like Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to a felony count of using a child in a sexual performance and received a four-year probation period and a 1,000-hour community service order.

In 2018, 6ix9ine was arrested on racketeering and other weapons and drugs charges.

Facing a minimum of 47 years in prison, he pleaded guilty to nine charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery in February 2019.

During the trial, 6ix9ine testified for the prosecution against other Nine Trey gang members and was sentenced to two years in prison.

In April 2020, he was granted early release during the COVID-19 pandemic following fears over his vulnerability to the disease due to his asthma condition.

He was put on house arrest for the remainder of his term and was released in early August 2020.