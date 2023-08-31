American Gospel Musician Paul Wilbur arrives for Prophet Mbonye’s gala

By Alfred Byenkya

American gospel musician Paul Robert Wilbur has arrived in Kampala a head of prophet Elvis Mbonye’s music gala that will take place at Zoe Grounds, Lweza on Entebbe Road on 1st, September,2023

Upon his arrival at Entebbe International airport recently, he thanked his partners who have supported him to come to Uganda and said that he is looking forward to having a powerful time of prophetic worship during the event

According to his biography, he is an American Jewish musician, worship leader and a guitarist.

His first known musical work, Up to Zion, a live music album was released in November 1991.

He was born on January 18, 1951 to a Jewish father and Baptist mother.

Although he attended many different churches as a child, Wilbur turned to Judaism and began attending Temple during his undergraduate days while recognizing Jesus as his Jewish Messiah

While he was in college during the 1970s, he was planning to be an opera singer

Wilbur’s recording career began in a group called Harvest with Ed Kerr and Jerry Williams.

The trio recorded two albums, the self-titled first album Harvest (1979) and their second album in 1981 called Morning Sun. Wilbur left after that leaving Kerr and Williams to continue with the band.

He later joined the group called Israel’s Hope in 1987 and began his solo career in 1991 with the release, Up to Zion, a live album, released by Hosanna Music

He has received reviews for nine of his albums from cross Rhythms

Those reviewed were Shalom Jerusalem in 1995, Holy Fire in 1997, Jerusalem Arise! in 1999, Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem in 2002, The Watchman in 2005, Worship from the Heart of Israel in 2006, Praise Adonai in 2007, Live: A Night of Extravagant Worship in 2008, and Desert Rain in 2010, which was also reviewed by Worship Leader.

He is married to Luanne Wilbur and they have two sons, Nathan and Joel