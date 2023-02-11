American filmmaker to produce $32m movie in Uganda

By Hussein Kiganda

American film producer Pete Nielsen is making a 32 million dollar movie dubbed “Betrayal” in Uganda after he was encouraged to produce it in the country by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, in December 2022.

“Betrayal” is a Bible epic story that summarizes the holy book in just two hours. It’s a 7,000-year running adventure through time, space, life, death, heaven, and hell.

Nielsen told The Kampala Sun that he chose to work in Uganda because of her natural beauty and he reasons that it will be the perfect setting for many scenes to be shot on location. He added that a film studio is said to be set up in Uganda and this will help ease the work in post-production.

“Long ago, the King of Heaven established a colony on earth, starting with two humans, in Eden. It was a place of incredible beauty, full of wildlife, forests, and rivers with roaring waterfalls. Murchison Falls (as an example) could be a perfect setting for this paradise on earth,” Nielsen said.

– Nielsen and his Starcom team in 1996, in Uganda. Courtesy Photo

“I have learned that private investors are working towards establishing a digital, virtual studio in Uganda. If those plans are fully realized, the door will open for Betrayal to perform special effects, editing, post-production tasks, and linking with actors in other virtual studios around the world. This would indeed make Betrayal a Ugandan movie,” He added.

He revealed that “Betrayal” plans to feature one of the most international casts ever seen and as a team, they have received interest from talent in Hollywood, Bollywood, and around the world, including Uganda.

On whether the movie is funded by the Ugandan government, Nielsen said it is a completely commercial venture, funded by private investors but he is also counting on a promise by President Museveni that the government would offer competitive incentives to attract international movie producers to Uganda.

The movie project is expected to create more jobs for Ugandans, and boost education, tourism, and travel. The movie producer hopes that if all the financial, technical, and administrative pieces come together, the movie “Betrayal” could be established as a Ugandan company, growing the local economy.

The Starcom offices in Uganda in 1996. File Photo

“Producing this movie in Uganda will shine a very positive light on the country as a tourist destination, a place to do business, and a place for producers to come and make movies, for global audiences!” He said.

Meeting Nielsen and other filmmakers in the US, Museveni promised that a film office would be made in Uganda, to act as a “one-stop shop” for producers, and gave green lights to private investors to construct a film studio.

The American producer is confident that if these are done with urgency, Uganda will bring the incredible story, “Betrayal”, to the world.

The countdown timer for Betrayal has not yet kickoff. Nielsen and his team are still working on raising funds, after which its premiere will be held 15 months from production kick-off.

Nielsen is not a first-timer in Uganda. In the mid-1990s, he moved his family to Kampala to establish Starcom, Uganda’s first commercial Internet Service Provider. He sees the opportunity to do something big in Uganda, again, with “Betrayal”.

Seeing the satellite dish on the roof of the Sheraton in Kampala, which was installed by StarCom in 1995 reminds him of the good times in the country and he hopes things have only become better in the past 28 years.