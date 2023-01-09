Ambassador Mayega gives away daughter in style

By Mathias Mazinga

Uganda’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Henry Mayega never ceases to surprise people. The eloquent and ever smart diplomat once again wowed his relatives and friends when he gave big rewards to his daughter and son in-law, appreciating them for taking the much-dreaded commitment to Christian marriage

Rena Patricia Nakyeyune brought joy to her dad, the ambassador Henry Mayega when she introduced her man, David Ndugwa. The function at the home of the ambassador in Bwebajja (Entebbe Road) was relatively simple but beautifully organized.

Amb. Henry Mayega, his wife and the clergy gives a speech during his daughter’s wedding. Photo by Matthias Mazinga

After about just six days (the following Saturday), the youthful couple tied the knot at Namirembe Cathedral, after which they hosted their guests to a reception at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Guests toast to the couple during the wedding reception. Photo by Matthias Mazinga

Ambassador Mayega was much impressed by the bravery of his daughter and son in-law and opted to reward them. He first announced the donation of a Toyota Passo, which he had brought and stationed in the car-park.

The ambassador offered the couple a fully paid holiday and doled them a car. Photo by Matthias Mazinga

He later offered to sponsor the couple for a fully paid holiday to the United Arab Emirates. He said David and Rena were at liberty to contact him any time when they are ready. Mayega later proposed a toast in celebration of the marital achievement of his daughter and son in-law.