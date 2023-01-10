AMAAs winner releases movie about retired soldiers

By Hussein Kiganda

Ashiraf Mulima, who won Best Animation at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs 2022) in Nigeria, has released his first animation movie of 2023 titled The Veteran.

The movie tells the story of a military veteran who retires from service to find that civilian life was not what he thought it would be.

Mulima told The Kampala Sun that the story was written to show how retired soldiers struggle to cope with the world of “no orders”.

“I wrote it to let the public know what the soldiers or veterans go through in society and their homes. They are used to orders in the army and it becomes difficult to differentiate between the army and their children sometimes,” he said.

Mulima also revealed that The Veteran will be his submission to this year’s Uganda Film Festival (UFF).

In 2022, his movie No Way Out was nominated at the UFF, but Sinza won the award.