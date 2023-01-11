Wednesday, January 11, 2023
AMAAs founder Anyiam Osigiwe is dead

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

The founder of Africa’s biggest Movie Awards the Africa Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, has breathed her last.

The filmmaker who doubled as the president of the Association of Movie Producers in Nigeria died on January 10, 2022.  Her death was confirmed by her family in a tweet.

“Today, I lost my Aunty, my Mom, my mentor, and friend – Ms Peace Marie Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe MFR. 

The Family respectfully asks, at this time, for the public to respect the privacy of the family as we contemplate God’s love for his children. 

Signed

Anyiam-Osigwe Family,” the family tweeted.

Following her narration in a story titled “God’s Tattoo”, the filmmaker has been battling a skin disease that started like a dot on her skin.

“Over ten years ago, I started a journey with an auto-immune system problem that deals with skin discolouration and thickening of the skin — a form of fibrosis. It appeared like a dot on the skin on my hand. My sister, Elvira, noticed it; we thought it was a basic fungal infection, and then we started with different fungal treatments. This was just the beginning of a long journey,” she narrated in 2021.

