Thursday, February 23, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Latest News

Always upgrade your craft- Swangz Avenue to Ugandan Reggae Deejays

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Joan Murungi 

The Roast and Rhyme Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam edition that will be happening this Sunday to bring reggae entertainment to the people.

Revealers will be entertained by Double black band and reggae musicians and different Reggae Deejays from Uganda.

While speaking to the Kampala Sun, Jaylor Birungi the events manager and spokesperson of Swangz Avenue revealed that the state of Uganda’s reggae deejays gives room to grow and this goes to every creative Dj to always have enough extra hours to learn their craft.

Revelers should expect a purely reggae themed event not interrupted by various kinds of music.

“We are vibing only on reggae because the edition calls for that kind of discipline. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have called it Reggae Ragga if we had a thought of deviating from the plan.”

The event platform is also meant to boost the musical heritage of the country by showcasing the best Reggae acts Uganda has to offer on stage.

“We are gathering with our families to eat “Nyama” (Meat) and listen to authentic reggae /ragga music and the headline acts are all playing the same genre of music. That is a good promotion for Reggae deejays.” Jaylor revealed.

Some of Uganda’s Reggae deejays include Dj simple Simon, Dj Erycom  and Dj Empress.

