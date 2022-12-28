Allan Kanyike’s love for Uganda knew no bounds, family

By Mariam Nakalema

On Thursday 28,December,2022, friends and family of the late Allan Kanyike thronged St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church Ntinda to pay their last respects.

Mourners were regaled with warm tales of a man called the Dynamite due to his eccentric lifestyle.

“ We thank the media, friends of Allan who were living with him for the love,care , support when we were not around. Our father decided to live in Uganda because he discovered that that is where he would find peace,” his family eulogized.

Prayers were held for Allan Kanyike in Ntinda

They revealed that there were attenpts to lure him back to the US where he would live under their watchful eye but the Dynamite repeatedly rejected those overtures claiming the US was miserable im comparison to the unbridled fun he enjoyed in Uganda.

Allan Kanyike’s mass was held in Ntinda. Photo Mariam Nakalema

For many, Kanyike was an affable gentleman eho knew his boundaries. Even when he was wrongfully dragged into the media for allegedly dating a “Tranny”, he rubbished them off with dignity and not vengeance.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday at his ancestral burial grounds in Buikwe District next to his late father Hon. Anthony Kanyike.