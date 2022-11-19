Saturday, November 19, 2022
Allan Hendricks excites reggae fans

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Gagamel’s Allan Hendricks Ssali aka Paper Daddy left fans screaming at the top of their voices at the Jam Rock at Eldora’s Bay in Bulabira, Kampala on November 17, 2022.

Being a reggae night, Paper Daddy performed his reggae songs such as Girl Child and We Are Tired, bringing back the memories of his father, Bebe Cool’s Guns N Bombs.

Hyped by his father, who was in attendance, Paper Daddy captured the audience with his powerful vocals and introduced them to his new song, Bukodyo.

At any show where the Gagamel team performs, expect that singer King Saha will be dissed, among many other enemies. This night was no different. Matayo and Story ya Semanda were sang.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, one of the fans, Grace Tusiime, who seemed to be enjoying every minute of the night, said of Paper Daddy’s performance: “His performance was nice as he taught the audience the lyrics of the chorus of his new song. It’s not yet released, but we are enjoying it already. His father, the legend Bebe Cool and entire the Gagamel team were in attendance, so we really enjoyed it.”

Jam Rock session is hosted by Allan Hendricks every Thursday at Eldora’s Bay. He gives a platform to upcoming artistes to showcase their talent and then later he performs.

