By Mariam Nakalema

On this All Souls’ Day, several artistes under their umbrella body, the Uganda Musicians Associations have today, November 2, gathered to pray for their lost colleagues at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala. The artistes have been joined by bouncers, comedians and relatives of those that passed on.

Among the relatives of the deceased who attended the prayers is AK 47’s mother (Prossy Mayanja), the family of Harriet Kisakye and relatives of Mowzey Radio.