All set for Dora Naamala’s ‘Vibe ku Mmeeri’

By Ivan Kabuye

It’s a chilly cold afternoon this April 30 at Nakiwogo landing site in Entebbe as revellers and fans of Bukedde TV’s Dora Naamala arrived for her Vibe ku Mmeeri party.

Vibe ku Mmeeri is a celebration of her 17 years in the media with a boat cruise to Kalangala and back to Kampala using MV Nodl vessel. 

Revellers started boarding the vessel at around 3:00pm and are expected to arrive at Kalangala at 5:00pm.

There are drinks, food and music as revellers cruise to Kalangala for more fun. 

Bukedde TV presenter Dora Naamala getting ready to board the MV Nodl at Nakiwogo landing site in Entebbe on April 30, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Dora Naamala having a light moment with her fans aboard the vessel on April 30, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

