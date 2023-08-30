All is set for President Museveni’s Kololo birthday celebrations

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Under the guidance of Chief Muzukulu, the NRM Bazzukulu will joyfully commemorate the 79th birthday of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the National Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement and the esteemed leader of Uganda.

The event is slated for Friday, September 8th, 2023, at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The festivities will embrace different purposes like honoring the legacy of Uganda’s revolutionary journey and to uphold the values encapsulated in the Katonga Spirit. A theme resonating with the celebration of wisdom and drawing lessons from the historic Katonga battles [celebrating Jajja, lessons from the battles of Katonga] will gracefully underscore the occasion.

The objectives are to shed a spotlight on Jajja’s life and the ardor of their revolutionary the spirited Youth and Women, in their quest for profound transformation.

Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye and Salim Uhuru the Central Division Mayor lead the Bazzukulu in a march to Kololo. file photo

The guest list will have people from different aspects like veterans from past conflicts and their descendants, assembled leaders from the Kampala Metropolitan Area, dignitaries of national politics, revered figures of religion, custodians of culture, and the spirited Ghetto Youth hailing from the peripheries of Kampala, among a diverse array of others.

The organizers are anticipating a mammoth gathering.

The event will be marked by a couple of engaging activities, such as exhibitions showcasing the entrepreneurial triumphs of the Bazzukulu, inspiring tales chronicling Jajja’s life and the journey of the Historicals, riveting cultural performances by dancers representing every corner of the nation, and a splendid musical gala featuring a number of accomplished artists.

The charismatic Chief Muzukulu, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, will preside over the event as its gracious host.

The mastermind behind the commemoration is the National Organizing Committee, spearheaded by the esteemed Salim Uhuru, who serves as the Mayor of Kampala Central Division and also holds the esteemed position of NRM District Chairperson for Kampala Central.