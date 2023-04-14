Alimpa expounds on why he missed show in Kinoni

By Hussein Kiganda

Ronald Alimpa has expounded on his statement regarding why he missed a show in Kinoni.

Days ago, the Olusuku Lwa Cement singer was thrown behind bars for not making it to a show where he had been booked to perform.

On April 5, the singer was offered bail after he made a statement that he failed to turn up for the show because of the fractures he had sustained during the deadly Semuto Road accident, and thus could not use a car.

Well, during a recent interview, Alimpa said his car had issues and since his leg was fractured, they had to reduce their speed, which made him reach late. He added that the promoter had not told him that the show was further than he (promoter) had claimed.

“My car broke down and delayed me. We had agreed that I would get to the venue at midnight, but I reached at 1:00am. He told me that the venue was in Kinoni, but I was taken to another district far from Kinoni,” he said.

However, the artiste, who now moves in a wheelchair, assured his fans that the issues are being handled and hopes that they will be settled soon.

Alimpa has had issues since he broke through. He has had back-to-back accidents and fights with his friends and mother.