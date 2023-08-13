Sunday, August 13, 2023
Celebrity News

Alikiba lashes out at Diamond Platnumz

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Kampala Sun Writer

Tanzanian musician Alikiba compared his rival Diamond Platnumz to an empty barrel. This comes after Diamond Platnumz’s claim that the two do not have a grudge and that their online dispute is only an effort to sell their respective albums.

When asked if he competes with Diamond to market his music, Ali Kiba, the head of the Kings’ Music record said Diamond has lately taken to talking and spending time on Instagram rather than release good music. He likened him to an empty barrel that has run out of ammunition.

Diamond Platnumz, who goes by the name “Simba,” is allegedly the target of a diss track by Kiba titled “Mnyama.”

Diamond had invited Harmonize and Kiba to his Wasafi festival, but Kiba has not replied.

Harmonize later revealed to his followers that he will be performing alongside his former boss after initially hesitating to attend the festival.

