Alien Skin’s stand on Champion Gudo’s education divides public

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Alien Skin has been castigated the last few weeks with views that he lacks tact and has been going around everything the wrong way since his Sitya Danger concert early this year. His reaction to issues surrounding his career like concert bookings and relationship with promoters left a lot to be desired, atleast according to critics.

However, he has now divided opinions after the child artiste, posturing as his bodyguard, Champion Gudo got the attention of the state.

Last week, the Gender and Culture minister, Hon. Peace Mutuuzo through the media sought audience with Alien Skin to handover Gudo to the ministry so plans can be drafted to get him to receive an education.

Also, the minister suggested they open for him an account where proceeds from his performances will be banked to avoid getting exploited by the adults surrounding him.

Child rapper Felista then came up with a suggestion, asking the Rupareilia Foundation to consider enrolling her contemporary at Kampala Parents School like they did for her and rapper Fresh Kid who had fees challenges.

Lawrence Muganga, the vice chancellor of Sudhir Rupareilia’s Victoria University responded to Felista’s request, saying they would consider. And he followed through.

But Alien Skin while appearing on a local radio station asked minister Mutuuzo to go to him and pick the Gudo herself. He argued that Gudo has now reached where they wanted him, that government his interested. “Let her come to Fangone Forest. He has now reached where we wanted him,” before chiding, “He cannot be the only one struggling. People have shown interest in him from other expensive schools.”

City events emcee, MC Kats said when he spoke to Alien about the offer from Kampala Parents School, he warmed up to it but asked that Muganga and Sudhir go find him and Gudo at Fangone Forest, but between that and speaking to Muganga just minutes later, the rapper gave him the impression that it was him doing the school a favour. He questioned Kats if there is any minister or president who attended Kampala Parents School.

Now the public is divided. His critics have argued that his pride is slowly frustrating his career and now by extension, Gudo’s chance of getting an education. “Sudhir Rupareilia gave a whole free scholarship to Champion Gudo at Kampala Parents. This is a school every parent in Kampala would dream and wish for their child to attend but Alien Skin with his arrogance told Sudhir to either go pick Gudo by himself or chill the boy, pathetic,” wrote a critic.

However, others argued that he has the same principles he displayed way before singer Pallaso boosted his career early this year. And that his reaction to them is apt because the streets are littered with many other talented children, but they always follow the ones that are already in the media.