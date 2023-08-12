Saturday, August 12, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Alien Skin’s South Africa show cancelled
Entertainment

Alien Skin’s South Africa show cancelled

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Alien Skins show in Johannesburg, South Africa has been cancelled because he failed to secure a visa on time

The show was supposed to take place on Saturday 12th, August,2023 at Ferndale Recreation Centre

According to Alien Skin, he failed to secure the visa on time because got the invitation late

“It’s unfortunate that I failed to get the visa to South Africa. I wanted to get it on Saturday and fly directly to Johannesburg but the South African embassy in Uganda is always closed on weekends,” he said in a recorded audio

He asked promoters of the event to postpone the show until when get gets the visa to go there

You may also like

Fans thrilled by Optional Allan at Mulago boy second edition

Actor Phillip Luswata urges government on filmmaker’s equipment

I got sh300,000 at my first concert

Stage set for Best of Bruno Betty experience

South African rap star Nasty C to perform in Uganda  

Sheebah hits back at Cindy with phone comparison

I was Chameleone’s errand boy, reveals Yung Mulo

Nubians launch Sabala Fest at Apex University

Leila Kayondo offers ‘better’ songs to Alien Skin

Theatre stars launch Kato Lubwama’s Cease Fire play

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.