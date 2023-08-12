Alien Skin’s South Africa show cancelled

By Alfred Byenkya

Alien Skins show in Johannesburg, South Africa has been cancelled because he failed to secure a visa on time

The show was supposed to take place on Saturday 12th, August,2023 at Ferndale Recreation Centre

According to Alien Skin, he failed to secure the visa on time because got the invitation late

“It’s unfortunate that I failed to get the visa to South Africa. I wanted to get it on Saturday and fly directly to Johannesburg but the South African embassy in Uganda is always closed on weekends,” he said in a recorded audio

He asked promoters of the event to postpone the show until when get gets the visa to go there