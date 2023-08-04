Alien Skin’s Nkwacho Festival cancelled

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer Alien Skin’s Nkwacho Festival that had been scheduled to take place at Buloba Forest Park on Mityana Road on August 27 has been cancelled.

According to Alien Skin, real name Patrick Mulwana, he did not like the distance from the city to the venue, Buloba Forest Park.

“I never liked the venue because most of my fans are city youth, who are likely not to turn up because of high transport costs to the place,” he said in a social media video.

Alien further added that the show was cancelled because the promoter, Abbey Musinguzi of Abtex Promotions, failed to pay the balance of his money.

“Yes, he had paid me a deposit, but the agreement was that he was supposed to pay me the balance before the event day, but he didn’t do that,” Alien Skin revealed.

He said is considering organising the event himself after getting the right venue for it.